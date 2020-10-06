Dungarvan GAA club have apologised for fielding a player in the Waterford Intermediate Football Championship final who was awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test.

The player subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

A club statement read: “Following a review of the Club’s handling of the recent case, where a player tested positive for Covid 19 after the game was played, it has been identified that errors were made by the Club in the interpretation of the Covid 19 guidelines and the Club wish to sincerely apologise for its mishandling of this situation.

“As a Club we wish to stress that the player involved was following the Club’s interpretation of the guidelines and advice at all times, did not attend any of the post match celebrations, and was acting in good faith.

“Notwithstanding that the Club are aggrieved at the speculation appearing on local and social media which has led to some of our members being vilified through no fault of their own, we respectfully ask that people be mindful when making comments on these platforms as the team members are our friends and family and we support them on and off the pitch in good times and bad.

“As a Club we are continuing to work with the HSE on this matter and will continue to follow their guidance.”

The news comes after the GAA suspended all club games until further notice after a lack of social distancing in post-match celebrations in a number of counties over the weekend.

The GAA Management Committee said: “The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days. ​In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic.

“This directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island.”