Dundalk have maintained their eight-point advantage at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

They beat Waterford at home 3-0, with thanks to goals from Daniel Kelly and Jamie McGrath.

Shamrock Rovers claimed victory in the Dublin Derby at Richmond Park, beating St. Pats 2-0.

In the other games last night, Sligo Rovers won against UCD by five goals to one.

While there were two 0-0s.

Bohemians and Derry couldn’t be separated, while Cork City and Finn Harps also ended goalless.