Dundalk’s Jordan Flores has been nominated for the Puskas Award for goal of the year in this year’s Best FIFA Awards.

His acrobatic volley against Shamrock Rovers in February is among eleven stunners on the shortlist.

Premier League fans will remember Son Heung Min’s solo run for Spurs against Burnley, while Luis Suarez’s cheeky back heel for Barcelona against Mallorca is also in the running.

Which do you think is the best? Voting is open on FIFA.com until December 9th, ahead of the ceremony on the 17th of December when the winners from every category – including Men’s and Womens’ Player, Coach and Goalkeeper – will be announced.

For now, sit back and enjoy these absolute screamers!