Neal Teahon Celtic have made a loan bid for Brighton and Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy.

The 28-year-old is keen to join the Scottish Premiership champions, a club he grew up supporting.

But Brighton are keen to secure a permanent deal, according to reports. Their manager Graham Potter has lauded Derry man Duffy ahead of his possible move to Scotland.

Reports say the 33-times capped Republic international will join the Hoops on a one year loan deal. Opportunities for Duffy at the Premier League side have been restricted in recent times with Potter opting for a defensive partnership of Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster and Leeds loanee Ben White returning.

But he still admits that Celtic will be getting a top talent if a deal is completed.

Potter said: “You understand the speculation with Shane because he’s an important player and an important character and he wants to play football.

“So of course, people are putting two and two together and it’s an obvious one. But he’s been fantastic for me.

“I understand he wants to play. We need to take those decisions at the right time for him and for the team. But for the moment, he’s with us and he does his best every day. He’s part of our group.”

The Scottish Sunday Post reported that Brighton are willing to spread the cost of a £5m transfer fee over four years, leaving Celtic with £1.25 million to pay on an annual basis. Celtic are trying to avoid a situation where they pay a £2million loan fee for Duffy.

Meanwhile ex-Dundalk flyer Daryl Horgan is set to leave Hibs for English Championship outfit Wycombe. Hibs boss Jack Ross confirmed Sunday that the Irish winger had been left out due to a deal being imminent, but wouldn’t confirm which club.

Reports says the 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and had been in talks with Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe for the past couple of weeks.