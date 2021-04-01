By Cillian Doyle.
The Dublin senior football manager has been suspended for 12 weeks, after a number of players were pictured attending a training session yesterday morning.
In a statement, Dublin GAA says it acknowledges that following an investigation this afternoon, there was a breach of Covid 19 guidelines.
As a result, the Dublin County Management Committee, have suspended Dessie Farrell for almost 3 months with immediate effect.
The management team and players recognise this was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.
The statement reads:
“Dublin GAA acknowledge that, following an investigation this afternoon, there was a breach of Covid-19 guidelines yesterday morning.
The County Management Committee have suspended Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks with immediate effect.
The Dublin senior football management and players recognise that this was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.”
Dublin GAA Management Committee
Among the players pictured at Innisfails GAA club were footballer of the year Brian Fenton, Jonny Cooper and Brian Howard.
The GAA say they’re extremely disappointed and frustrated by the incident, and could mete out punishments of their own.
