Doug Howlett is to leave Munster Rugby in the autumn.

The province’s Head of Commercial and Marketing wishes to return to his native New Zealand, 11 years after joining Munster as a player.

Howlett said in a statement: “The privilege of playing for Munster Rugby, completing my MBA in UCC, and having the opportunity to run the province’s Commercial and Marketing programmes under the guidance of Garrett Fitzgerald, and the Commercial Board’s Niall FitzGerald and Patrick Coveney, have all been incredible experiences.

“It has been an extraordinary 11 years living in Ireland and I will always treasure my time in this special and unique club, and in Irish sport, academia and business.”

Howlett also linked up with the Cork hurlers backroom team earlier this year.