Two-time All-Ireland winner Donagh Maher has announced his intercounty retirement this evening, confirmed by the Tipperary country board.

The 31-year-old won hurling’s biggest prize under Liam Sheedy in 2016 and this year, as well as Munster titles in 2012 and 2016, but has decided to call time on his intercounty career.

“The time has come for me to move onto the next chapter of my life” Maher said in a statement released this evening.

“I thank especially my club, Burgess, who have contributed hugely to my development as a player over the years. I am a proud Burgess man and hope I represented you well.

I wish to thank the GPA for the help and guidance in my professional career and the resources they provided me.”

It remains unclear whether the corner-back will continue with Burgess, but for now he will no longer represent the Premier County.

Sheedy said “Donagh Maher has been a terrific servant to Tipperary hurling and his application at all times was exemplary.

“I have massive admiration for the leadership he showed both on and off the field and it made a real difference.

“I thank him for his contribution to the group and I wish him continued success in his future career.”