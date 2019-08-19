The All-Ireland Hurling final of 2019 saw Seamus Callanan lift the Liam McCarthy cup for Tipperary.

And as another inter-county season comes to an end it means the pundits on The Sunday Game have named their team of the year.

The team includes six players from All-Ireland champions Tipperary and four from beaten finalists Kilkenny.

There are two players 2018 champions Limerick with two players also coming from Wexford.

The final player included in the line-up is Cork man Patrick Horgan.

The Sunday Game Team of the Year

1 Eoin Murphy Kilkenny

2 Sean Finn Limerick

3 Ronan Maher Tipperary

4 Cathal Barrett Tipperary

5 Brendan Maher Tipperary

6 Padraig Walsh Kilkenny

7 Pádraic Maher Tipperary

8 Diarmuid O’Keeffe Wexford

9 Noel McGrath Tipperary

10 Lee Chin Wexford

11 TJ Reid Kilkenny

12 Colin Fennelly Kilkenny

13 Aaron Gillane Limerick

14 Seamus Callanan Tipperary

15 Patrick Horgan Cork