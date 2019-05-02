Mayo captain Diarmuid O’Connor has missed out on the Mayo team for their Championship opener in New York.

It has been reported that O’Connor’s facial injury, which he sustained in a training session last week, looks set to rule him out for a number of weeks.

Evan Regan takes his spot in one of two changes James Horan has made to Mayo’s League champions.

Donal Vaughan is the other player to miss out, with Claremorris’s James McCormack getting his Championship debut.

McCormack is one of three debutants set to start at Gaelic Park, alongside Breaffy midfielder Matthew Ruane and Ardagh attacker James Carr.

Keith Higgins has recovered from an ankle injury in time to line-out at corner-back, although Seamie O’Shea, who was nursing a similar complaint, is omitted.

All-Stars David Clarke and Cillian O’Connor, who missed out on the League final but have returned to fitness, are also left out.

Andy Moran and Colm Boyle look set to continue their impact roles from the bench, which has yet to be announced.

MAYO (v New York):

1. Robert Hennelly – Breaffy

2. Chris Barrett – Belmullet

3. Brendan Harrison – Aghamore

4. Keith Higgins – Ballyhaunis

5. Patrick Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels(C)

6. Lee Keegan – Westport

7. James McCormack – Claremorris

8. Matthew Ruane – Breaffy

9. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy

10. Evan Regan – Ballina Stephenites

11. Jason Doherty – Burrishoole

12. Fergal Boland – Aghamore

13. Kevin McLoughlin – Knockmore

14. Darren Coen – Hollymount/Carramore

15. James Carr – Ardagh