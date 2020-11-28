Waterford 2-27

Kilkenny 2-23

Dermot Keyes at Croke Park

A stunning second half recovery saw Waterford advance to their second All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final in four years, as they defeated Kilkenny for the first time ever at this stage in the Championship.

Inspired by Stephen Bennett and Austin Gleeson, and with a host of superb supporting acts including goalscoring substitute Darragh Lyons, the Déisemen overtured a seven-point half-time deficit to win by four points. This was a game of two halves like few others this truncated inter-county season has yielded, as Liam Cahill’s men also secured back to back Senior Championship wins over the Cats for the first time in their history.

Kilkenny roared out of the blocks and were five points clear by the first water break. A brace of TJ Reid frees and a fine Martin Keoghan point had the Leinster champions three clear after five minutes.

Two minutes later, Calum Lyons opened Waterford’s account only for Richie Hogan to reply immediately at the opposite end.

Lismore’s Jack Prendergast raised the white flag after 11 minutes before the Black and Amber struck their first goal, as Martin Keoghan slid the ball home after Stephen O’Keeffe had brilliantly saved Richie Hogan’s blistering effort. Stephen Bennett and TJ Reid traded frees in the 12th and 13th minutes to leave Brian Cody’s men 1-5 to 0-3 clear.

Barely a minute after the restart, Calum Lyons lifted Waterford’s morale with a superb strike from 65 metres with TJ Reid’s fourth free restoring Kilkenny’s five-point advantage by the 22nd minute. Moments later, Eoin Cody punished Tadhg De Búrca’s slip to tack on a routine point before Kilkenny extended their advantage through a TJ Reid goal, after the Ballyhale marksman availed of Conor Ptunry’s failure to secure possession from a deep Pádraig Walsh ball. The Cats were flying while the Déisemen were bailing water over the side of the boat.

Dessie Hutchinson opened his account after 26 minutes following Austin Gleeson’s pass only for Reid to land two further frees in the 27th and 29th minutes. Thomastown’s John Donnelly pointed in the 31st minute before Stephen Bennett struck the next two points, the second produced following a stunning 80-yard upfield dash. TJ Reid, surely hauling himself into Hurler of the Year contention, converted a further free in the 34th minute, with Stephen Bennett completing the first half scoring. Kilkenny led by 2-11 to 0-11 and could well have been further ahead.

The second half will go down in legend on the blue and white side of the Suir, as Waterford outgunned their neighbours by 2-16 to 0-12.

Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody was first to score two minutes after the resumption before the outstanding Stephen Bennett found the net brilliantly follow a superb catch and pass by Jack Fagan. Bennett and Reid maintained their free-taking competition with 40th and 41st minute conversions before Waterford found a devastating new gear.

Austin Gleeson, in his finest display since the 2017 All-Ireland Semi-Final, found his range, followed by two further Stephen Bennett points, both in the 42nd minute. Moments later, Cillian Buckley struck brilliantly from the deep to keep the Cats a goal clear before Jack Prendergast and Shane McNulty struck either end of the 46th minute to leave Waterford just a point behind. Richie Hogan pointed following great work by substitute Walter Walsh but the Munster finalists struck back and were level by the 50th minute following points by Jamie Barron and the towering Gleeson.

Neil Montgomery, a first half replacement for Jake Dillon, sent Liam Cahill into fist pumping overdrive when he sent Waterford ahead in the 52nd minute, a lead doubled a minute later by the fleet-footed Hutchinson. Montgomery struck again with a 53rd minute point to send the Déise three clear but Reid turned over a free from inside his own 65 to keep his side in touch.

A scoreless four minutes followed, with the fallow period cut short by Waterford’s Jack Fagan, only for Reid to immediately reply with a 58th minute free. But the game’s decisive moment was produced with 11 minutes of normal time remaining when Waterford substitute Darragh Lyons, brilliantly released by the impressive Fagan, slammed the ball beyond Eoin Murphy to send his side 2-22 to 2-17 ahead.

TJ Reid and Stephen Bennett both pointed again in the 62nd and 63rd minutes before John Donnelly recorded his second point of the night in the 64th. TJ Reid converted a brace of frees in the 67th and 68th minutes before Gleeson struck a stunning point from beneath the roof of the Hogan Stand to keep Waterford a goal clear. Reid landed his latest free as the game edged into additional time, with Déise sub Iarlaith Daly wisely opting for a point when he could have shot for goal in the 72nd minute.

Kilkenny’s Paddy Deegan landed his first point of the night in the third additional minute but the final two scores of the night went Waterford’s way thanks to respectively magnificent strikes by Tadhg de Búrca and the majestic Gleeson. Galway or Limerick await Waterford in the December 13th decider.

Waterford: Stephen O’Keeffe; Ian Kenny, Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty; Calum Lyons, Tadhg de Búrca, Kevin Moran; Jamie Barron, Jake Dillon; Jack Fagan, Kieran Bennett, Stephen Bennett; Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson, Jack Prendergast.

Scorers: Stephen Bennett (1-10; 0-6f); Darragh Lyons (1-0); Austin Gleeson (0-4); Calum Lyons, Jack Prendergast, Dessie Hutchinson and Neil Montgomery (0-2 each); Shane McNulty, Jamie Barron, Jack Fagan, Iarlaith Daly and Tadhg de Búrca (0-1 each).

Subs: Neil Montgomery for Jake Dillon (17), Darragh Lyons for Kieran Bennett (48), Iarlaith Daly for Kevin Moran and Conor Gleeson for Jack Prendergast (both 60) and Patrick Curran for Jack Fagan (68).

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Conor Delaney, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Pádraig Walsh, Cillian Buckley, Paddy Deegan; Conor Browne, Conor Fogarty; John Donnelly, TJ Reid, Martin Keoghan; Billy Ryan, Richie Hogan, Eoin Cody.

Scorers: TJ Reid (1-14; 0-12f); M Keoghan (1-1); E Cody, R Hogan, J Donnelly (0-2 each); C Buckley, P Deegan (0-1 each).

Subs: Walter Walsh for Martin Keoghan (39), Colin Fennelly for Billy Ryan (48), Niall Brassil for Richie Hogan (56) and Ger Aylward for Eoin Cody (58).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)