The Waterford camogie squad feel that five days’ notice for Sunday’s rescheduled All Ireland championship clash with Cork is disrespectful to players and have sought a meeting with the association to ensure that this situation doesn’t happen again.

The switch from Saturday to Sunday, communicated to the counties on Tuesday morning, has left many Déise players out of pocket.

Star midfielder Patricia Jackman, who took five days leave from her work at the University of Lincoln, will miss the game as she had already booked a flight back to the UK on Sunday morning.

The game was moved to cater for Rebel dual stars Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger who will line out with the Cork ladies on Saturday.

Waterford outlined their grievances in a statement prepared after training on Thursday night.

“Unfortunately, five days’ notice is within the rules but is not the same for players to give notice to employers, airlines and life logistics.

“Allowing the change of date of an All Ireland Senior Camogie championship match with 5 days’ notice disrespects the effort of players training since October of last year and who organise their lives based on championship fixture dates set in January.”

It has caused upset in the camp ahead of Sunday’s duel with the All Ireland champions.

“The late notice has affected our players. Members of our senior camogie panel work weekends, to finance their college education and fund their sport participation.

“Late notice impacts upon working hours, causing financial loss. We have a panel member commuting from England to represent her county.

“For her to play the original fixture date she took holiday leave from work, the late change results in her being unavailable for selection.

“Players shape their family lives around dedicating time to their sport. Issues on communication in relation to this were compounded by players becoming aware of the fixture change through social media.”

They also highlighted other issues encountered during this year’s championship.

“So far this year, we experienced lack of adequate medical support at a championship match resulting in a game abandonment and come this Sunday we will have fielded for championship matches 6 weeks in a row.

“Change needs to happen within the Camogie Association to ensure players are recognized as athletes.”

Patricia Jackman. Picture: Inpho/Tom Beary