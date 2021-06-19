Kevin Galvin

Champion Horse Trainer Henry De Bromhead, says he has not seen ‘any evidence of doping in Irish Horse racing.

It comes after trainer Jim Bolger told the Sunday Independent last weekend that “there will be a Lance Armstrong in Irish Racing”.

It’s not the first time Wexford trainer Bolger has spoken publically on the issue, previously calling doping the “number one problem” in Irish racing.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board issued a statement last Monday, saying that there is a ‘tolerance-approach to doping’ and that they operate ‘to the highest level’

Speaking to Beat Sport at Tramore Racecourse, as he received the freedom of Waterford, De Bromhead says it’s an issue that hasn’t crossed his path.

“I’m not sure of the issue personally.

“That’s Jim Bolger’s view, and obviously he’s a man that we should all listen to. I haven’t any evidence of this going on, seen or heard it, but obviously Jim does.

“That’s his opinion, and he’s discussing it with the IHRB, and hopefully it will be resolved.”

You can hear our full interview with Jim on this week’s SportsBeat Xtra, from 5.30pm