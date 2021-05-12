Davy Fitzgerald insists that he’s made no decision on whether to stay on as Wexford hurling manager beyond the end of this year.

The former Clare goalkeeper is heading into his fifth season with the Models, having led them to Leinster success in 2019.

Fitzgerald has told O-T-B-A-M that his future will be largely decided by how they fare on the pitch this year.

“What’s going to happen in 2021? I don’t know

“If we can stay in the top number of teams then I think that’s very good for Wexford, we have an opportunity.

“If not then, you’ll evaluate everything at the end of the year and you’ll just see ‘okay, can I get anything more out of this team, can I not? Do we need any more changes, do we not?’

“That won’t be anyone else’s decision only the Chairman of Wexford and myself, we’ll talk about it and we’ll be realistic.

“That’s what we’ve always done.”