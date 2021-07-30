Vincent Bradley & Kevin Galvin

Davy Fitzgerald has confirmed he’s stepping down as Wexford senior hurling manager.

The Clare native leaves the job after five seasons in charge, during which he led the side to a first Leinster senior title in 15 years in 2019.

His last game in charge saw them exit the Championship against his native Clare in this year’s qualifiers.

The Sixmilebridge man has mooted on several occasions that this may be his final season with the Wexford hurlers, having been on the brink of leaving last year, before being won around by Wexford chairman Micheál Martin.

Early contenders to fill the vacant hot-seat now reportedly include Eddie Brennan and Derek McGrath.

Fitzgerald took his post-match chat following the Banner defeat to respond to a question posed by Beat News, and talk about the abuse his family received in the build-up to the game.

In a statement on the Wexford GAA website, chairman Mícheál Martin stated: “We wish to sincerely thank Davy and his backroom team for the manner in which they have carried out their duties over their stewardship. “Davy’s arrival in 2017 resulted in immediate promotion to Division One of the National Hurling League and a first Leinster Final appearance since 2008. In the last five years we have been consistently competitive, with the 2019 Leinster final victory the standout moment. “Davy’s contribution to the activities of Wexford GAA went above and beyond those expected from a Senior Team Manager. Davy is and will always be held in the highest of esteem by all in.” Meanwhile the former Model boss commented himself about the closeness of the relationship between himself and Wexford’s hurlers. “The main reason for this is down to the six-hour round trip from my home in Sixmilebridge, which I have done for the last five years. “I have never felt closer or happier with any team in all my years coaching and I thoroughly enjoyed every second of my five years in Wexford. “It has been an absolute privilege and an honour to have worked with every one of the players during my time in Wexford. There were ups and downs, highs and lows, as is the nature of Sport, all of which was experienced with a sense of collective pride and enjoyment. “To the Players, County Board, Clubs and People of Wexford, I wish to thank each and every one of you for playing no small part in every enjoyable second of the journey. “From the first meeting in Gorey in October 2016 to last Saturday week in Thurles you have all made me feel so welcome, supported and proud to be involved with Wexford. On behalf of myself and my backroom team I wish to thank everyone associated with Wexford GAA for everything over the last five years and I wish you all the very best for the future. “Le Croí agus Lámh, Davy.”