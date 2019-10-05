It’s been a big two weeks for Wexford senior hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald.

Last week he announced he would be continuing as Wexford hurling manager for another two years, after speculation mounted as to whether he would take the vacant Galway post.

However, the Sixmilebridge man has tied himself to the Model County for the next two years, and this week tied himself to partner Sharon O’Loughlin for life.

Delighted & proud to be at my great friends wedding today!! Got one of the first photos with Davy and Sharon !! They are a great team together and we all wish them much happiness !! Dinner is at 6.30…then the Party begins !!

Davy and Sharon tied the knot yesterday afternoon, with the Wexford manager donning a three-piece suit, complimented with a dickie-bow, however no county colours were on show!

GAA presenter and personality was one of the guests invited to the wedding, and tweeted this picture of himself with the hitched couple on Twitter.