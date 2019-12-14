Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald – talking to Beat sport – spoke out about some of the criticism he’s received about his behavior on the sidelines.

Fitzgerald, who extended his contract with the Yellowbellies for another season, has been accused of being unable to control his emotions in the past, but the Sixmilebridge man says he’ll never change the passion he has for the game.

“I can’t do anything about that. I think over the last few years people are beginning to realise a bit different, that there’s a small bit more.

“If you really take the game, how often will I lose it in 75 minutes? Will I lose it for a reason, is there a reason he’s going after this thing so much? I think people realise that there might be a small bit more to it than that.

“It’s one of the things I admire most about Brian Cody. He’s no shrinking violet. On the sideline he’s all there, but I admire that, I love that passion.

“Certain people won’t like the way I am…probably I stand out a bit more for whatever reason. I’ll try and be the best person I can but you can’t be everyone’s cup of tea all the time.”

Fitzgerald was speaking on this week’s Sportsbeat Roundup at the recent Zurich sponsorship launch.

