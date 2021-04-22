Kevin Galvin
Tipperary will open their Allianz National Hurling League campaign with a clash against All-Ireland champions Limerick, as the GAA released venues and dates for the 2021 Allianz National Leagues.
Liam Sheedy’s men face last year’s championship winners at the Gaelic Grounds, with a 5.30pm throw-in in Division 1A
Kilkenny will also play on the Saturday 8th May opening date, facing Dublin at Parnell Park.
The following day Liam Cahill’s Waterford will begin their campaign away to Cork, the same side which they began their historic 2020 campaign.
Wexford face Laois in Division 1B while Carlow begin live in Division 2 with a home game against Wicklow.
The following weekend sees the beginning of the football leagues, with the South-East Division 4 clash between Waterford and Carlow getting us underway at Fraher Field, while a half-hour later Tipperary look to relive their incredible Munster Football final performance as they host Cork at Semple Stadium.
Another key date for South-East hurling fans is the clash between Kilkenny and Wexford, at UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday 23rd May at 2pm.
The campaigns end on the weekend of the 12th and 13th May.
The Division 1 Hurling League Relegation Play-off will be played as curtain raiser to a Senior Hurling Semi Final in August.