Two-time player of the year Anne Dalton has retired from intercounty camogie.

The Kilkenny legend has called time on her career in which she won two All-Ireland titles, most recently in 2020.

Dalton scored a crucial semi-final goal as the Cats overcame Cork, and scored a point in the final win over Galway last month.

Dalton was also named Player of the Year in 2009 and 2018, and captured three All-Ireland Club titles with St Lachtain’s.

===

Elsewhere it has been confirmed that both the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups have been cancelled for 2021.

In a statement, they say the uncertainty around when games will be able to recommence at club and county level have left them with no alternative.

Chairman of the GAA’s Higher Education body Michael Hyland says they are looking forward to a return to play in the next academic year.