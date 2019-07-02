There will be a double-header of All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals in Croke Park on Sunday, July 14.

Cork face Westmeath next Sunday in the preliminary quarter-finals and the winner will play Kilkenny at headquarters on July 14 at 2pm.

The other preliminary quarter-final pitches Laois against Dublin on the same day in a bid to see who faces Tipperary in the second quarter-final in Croke Park on July 14 at 4pm.

The GAA have also announced the times and venues for Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the All-Ireland football quarter-finals with Roscommon facing either Cavan or Tyrone in Dr Hyde Park at 5pm on Saturday, July 13.

Laois will face the winners of Dublin v Cork in the day’s other quarter-final at Croke Park at 7pm.

The day after sees Donegal play either Meath or Clare in MacCumhaill Park at 2pm, while Kerry will host the winners of Galway v Mayo in Fitzgerald Stadium at 4pm.