For the second time in five weeks, Waterford rally ace Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle were the crew to beat as they drove their Ford Fiesta to victory in the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork International Rally.

Just as in Galway last month, their closest challengers were Ulster pair Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble in another Fiesta, who were 22 seconds behind after two days of stages, with Tom Cave and James Morgan the best of the British Championship contenders in third overall in their Hyundai i20.

Former World Rally Championship contender Mikko Hirvonen won the National Rally in a Ford Escort, but Cavan’s Gary Kiernan put up a terrific performance in a similar car, leading the Finnish superstar until he was forced to retire from the lead due to mechanical problems, with just two stages still to complete.

Kilkenny’s Mick Lonergan was 3rd in the Junior Category in a Honda Civic.

