Carlow’s very own Seán O’Brien is loaning his Dublin house out to nurses on the COVID-19 frontline for free.

The Tullow Tank is currently resting up as his club London Irish were forced to postpone all fixtures for five weeks due to the ongoing pandemic.

Brave nurses Lydia Caslin and Alannah Maria took to Instagram recently to praise the openside flanker’s generosity.

“We are staff nurses working together in Dublin”, the post said.

“Alannah had to leave her rented accommodation due to working on the frontline and I have moved out of my own home for the safety of a family member being immunocompromised,” Lydia explained.

“It’s people like Seán we need during this crisis. His kindness and generosity has blown us away. There’s a light at the end of this tunnel friends,” she added.

Fair play Seán, we’re proud of you!