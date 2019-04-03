Rochdale have announced that Corkman Brian Barry-Murphy has been appointed first-team manager, signing a two-year deal.

Barry-Murphy, who finished his playing career with the club, had been in charge at Rochdale since Keith Hill and Chris Beech left the side last month.

The club is currently in a League One relegation battle, sitting in 23rd, but Barry-Murphy has managed eight points from 12 with two wins and two draws since taking the reins.

Barry-Murphy, 40, made 82 appearances for Cork City in the late 1990s before moving to England with Preston North End.

He went on to play for Sheffield Wednesday and Bury before spending eight years on the books at Rochdale.

Speaking to the club’s website, chairman Andrew Kilpatrick said: “Brian Barry-Murphy is, without doubt, the right person to take Rochdale forward.

“He is young, hungry for success and extremely talented. Brian is held in the highest regard by everyone at RAFC and in the wider football business.

“As a club, we have been overwhelmed by the number of calls that we have received from people within the industry who have had nothing but the highest praise for him.

“As has been apparent from his four games in temporary charge, the squad are fully behind Brian and this has been fully reflected in their commitment and performance on the pitch.

“This appointment is singularly well-merited and, we hope, ushers in a new and exciting chapter for Rochdale AFC.

“We have seven vital games remaining this season. I hope that everyone will get behind Brian and the team, giving them our full support for the rest of the campaign and beyond.”

Barry-Murphy is the son of Cork GAA legend Jimmy who won All-Ireland titles in both codes.

Barry-Murphy playing for Rochdale in 2010. Picture: PA

