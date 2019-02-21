The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has announced that Saturday’s Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 match between Cork and Tipperary will be streamed live on their Facebook page.
The coverage gets underway at 4.45pm.
The clash at Páirc Uí Rinn is part of a historic ‘double-header’ as the Cork ladies get the chance to play on the same bill as their male counterparts.
The Cork-Tipp fixture will get underway at 5pm, and is followed by the men’s National League game between Cork and Meath at 7pm.
Both Cork and Tipperary are in need of the points as they prepare for what is a repeat of last year’s TG4 Munster Senior Championship semi-final, which Cork won in Ardfinnan.
Cork lost out to Galway in their opening Lidl NFL fixture of 2019, before defeating Westmeath last time out.
Tipperary, who find themselves second from bottom in the Division 1 standings, have had a baptism of fire in the top flight, since gaining promotion last year.
The Premier County suffered a loss to Mayo in their first match, before Dublin defeated them in Ardfinnan in Round 2.
There’s added spice in the mix on Saturday as Shane Ronayne, the Tipperary manager, was also the mastermind behind Cork outfit Mourneabbey’s very first All-Ireland Senior Club Championship win before Christmas.