Cork GAA is pleased to announce that two ticket packages will be available for the opening rounds of the County Senior, Premier Intermediate and Intermediate Hurling and Football Championships.

The move follows a review of ticket pricing by a sub-committee of the County Board Executive and it is envisaged that further packages will be rolled out when the county championships resume in August.

Pictured at the announcement of the ticket offer were Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Tracey Kennedy (Cork GAA Chairperson) and Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers). Photos courtesy of George Hatchell.

A €50 pass can be purchased to cover more than seventy first-round hurling and football games, valid from March 18th to May 5th and including replays where necessary, while five weekly passes valid for seven days and covering of each of the five weekends from April 5th to May 5th will also be on sale, costing €15 each.

Tickets can be purchased from the County Board offices at Mainport, Monahan Road, Cork (021-4963311), or from one of the following County Board representatives:

Ronan Dwane 086-1701136

Noel O’Callaghan 086-2594421

Joseph Blake 087-9865827

They will also be sold on a date to be confirmed at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Commenting on the announcement, County Chairperson Tracey Kennedy said “I’m sure this will come as a very welcome development for those committed GAA fans who like to attend as many of our County Championship games as possible.

“These packages represent fantastic value for our supporters, and I hope there will be significant uptake.

“We undertook this review following widespread requests from our patrons, and I hope that they feel that their voices have been heard.

“I would like to thank the sub-committee members, Diarmuid Gowen, Ronan Dwane, Noel O’Callaghan, Joseph Blake and Kevin O’Donovan for their work on this project, and to wish all our clubs the best of luck for the championship season ahead.”

Share it:













Don't Miss