A Nigerian teenager has been offered a trial by Cork City FC after he tweeted the club asking for a chance to prove himself.
We’ve all seen those type of tweets before, ‘how many retweets do I need to’ but in this case, the result wasn’t for a lifetime of free doughnuts, it was to change someone’s life.
Richard Allison contacted Cork City FC on Twitter to ask what he would need to do to land a trial with the club.
To which the club replied: “50,000” [retweets]
Low and behold, the internet proved itself once again reaching above the target in less than 24 hours.
The City team stuck to their word, confirming they have contacted the young player and have arranged for his travel and visa requirements.
Delighted with the news, Allison thanked Twitter users for helping him achieve his goal: “I love you all. To all those who were involved in this whole exercise. I appreciate all of you.
“I can’t thank you all enough. I wish I could hug everyone right now.”