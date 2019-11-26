Cork City FC have been named the SSE Airtricity League Club of the Season at the Club Awards at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Meath today.

The SSE Airtricity League Club Awards aim to honour the work done off the pitch by clubs throughout the season.

The Leesiders won the main award for the third year in a row, as well as the Best Overall Marketing and Best Match Day Experience categories.

Sligo Rovers won two awards- the Best Family Initiative and Supporters Contribution Awards.

Shamrock Rovers won the Best Community Initiative, while Derry City won Multimedia Club of the Season.

Wexford FC’s Anthony Cooper was named Volunteer of the Year for his work with the club’s media team.

There were also commendations given to Bray Wanderers, Cobh Ramblers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne for their off-field work throughout the season.