Stephen Kenny is optimistic that Brighton striker Aaron Connolly will be passed fit as Ireland begin their road to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Ireland boss has named his squad of 29 ahead of the qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg, as well as a friendly against next year’s tournament hosts.

Forward Troy Parrott, currently on loan at Ipswich Town, has been included in the senior squad for the first time under Kenny and there is also a first senior call-up for goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

There are also call ups for Cappaquin’s Jayson Molumby and Tipperary man Shane Long, in an Ireland forward that’s been decimated by injuries.

Connolly’s inclusion is a surprise along with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher – both of whom’s fitness will be assessed before the players report for duty on Sunday.

With Adam Idah, John Egan, James McCarthy, Jack Byrne, and Harry Arter all missing out through injury, the Ireland boss is under pressure already ahead of the opening World Cup qualifiers.

Ireland will travel to Serbia for their opening qualifying match at the Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade on Wednesday, March 24, with kick-off at 7.45pm, before returning to Dublin to face Luxembourg on Saturday, March 27. Ireland will then travel to the Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, Hungary to face Qatar in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 30.