Kilkenny manager Brian Cody says he has no plans to retire, approaching his 21nd season as manager of the Cats.

The former Principal was ratified as Kilkenny boss once again for the 2020 season, having surprised a few by bringing his side to yet another All-Ireland final, losing to local rivals Tipperary in the August decider.

However Cody is unperturbed, and ready to crack on with plans afoot for the coming season, while others may choose to relax.

“There’s nothing stopping me deciding to do those things if I want to do them, so obviously I haven’t reached the stage where I want to do that yet.

“I’ve been involved in hurling all my life, dealing with young players…you could be doing a hell of a lot worse.”

The Cats boss was speaking to this week's Sportsbeat Roundup at the recent naming rights launch for UPMC Nowlan Park.

