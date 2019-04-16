Minister for Sport Shane Ross has confirmed the board of the FAI will step down in the wake of a series of financial governance issues at the organisation.

Minister Ross is delivering a statement to that effect now to the Oireachtas Committee on Sport.

A July emergency general meeting has been suggested by the organisation.

Minister Ross said: “I welcome that the FAI is engaging with Sport Ireland in a process, and that they have now indicated that the board will step down. I believe that an EGM should be called before the July date, as soon as the active investigations have been concluded, to facilitate a transition to a new board by way of transparent elections.

Minister Ross has referred to a “shamobolic” appearance by the FAI at he committed last week “at which even the most basic questions went unanswered”.

He added: “I am pleased to confirm to the committee that the FAI will take “decisive action” on the issue.

He proceeded to read a letter he had received from the FAI, where the organisation apologised for any embarrassment its appearance at the committee last week had caused.

He also added that the FAI will receive “no further Government funding” until “we see real change and reform in the association’s corporate governance, and until we have credible answers.”

