Chelsea have sacked head coach Frank Lampard after a run of five defeats from eight Premier League games.

Owner Roman Abramovich described the decision as “very difficult” and conceded it was a move not taken lightly by the club.

The team’s former defender Mario Melchiot feels Lampard paid the price for not getting the most out of his big-money signings.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to be named the new manager.