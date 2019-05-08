Champions League sees second amazing comeback in two nights

Ajax 2

Tottenham 3

Tottenham will play Liverpool in the Champions League final after a 3-2 semi-final second-leg win over Ajax gave Spurs an aggregate victory on away goals.

Lucas Moura completed a hat-trick in the fifth minute of injury time to complete the win in the most dramatic fashion.

Spurs had trailed 2-0 on the night at half time, and 3-0 on aggregate, but Moura’s hat-trick sees Mauricio Pochettino’s side progress on away goals, and they will play the Reds in the final in Madrid on June 1.

Jan Vertonghen was named in the Tottenham side for the Champions League semi-final second leg at Ajax.

The Belgium defender suffered a head injury in last week’s first game but is now fit, though he could play with a face mask as Spurs try and overturn their 1-0 deficit.

Son Heung-min, who could be key to Tottenham’s chances, starts having been suspended last week.

Ajax were able to name Brazilian David Neres in their starting XI after the winger overcame a knock.

Tottenham got off to the worst possible start as they fell behind after just five minutes.

Donny Van De Beek had already seen an effort blocked by Victor Wanyama and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had kept out a deflected shot from Dusan Tadic when Matthijs De Ligt broke free from his marker to head in a corner.

Son hit a post at the other end as Spurs looked for an immediate response.

Tottenham were not struggling to create chances and Son should have done better in the 23rd minute when he was picked out by a superb pass from Dele Alli.

Christian Eriksen fired a fierce effort straight at Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana from just inside the area 60 seconds later as they continued to push forward.

Ajax doubled their advantage after 35 minutes when De Beek played in Tadic and his cutback was whipped into the bottom corner by Hakim Ziyech.

Ajax comfortably played out the remaining minutes of the first half to put themselves firmly in control of the tie.

Spurs brought on striker Fernando Llorente in place of Wanyama at the start of the second half.

Alli had been denied by a superb save from Onana shortly before Tottenham did pull a goal back in the 55th minute.

A quick break involving Lucas Moura and Alli ended with the Brazilian slotting past the keeper to offer the Londoners a glimmer of hope.

It was 2-2 shortly afterwards when Llorente failed to turn in a low cross from close range but Onana spilled the ball and Moura turned sharply to fire into the bottom corner.

There were chances at both ends as Ziyech side-footed inches wide and De Ligt blocked from Moura as he looked to complete his hat-trick.

Toby Alderweireld headed wide from a corner in the 74th minute as another stunning Champions League comeback looked possible.

It looked like Tottenham would get the goal they needed in the 87th minute but Vertonghen sent a free header from close range straight at Onana with the follow-up blocked on the line by a home defender.

Ajax broke clear in injury time but Ziyech’s shot was pushed away by Lloris and Tadic curled the loose ball well wide.

That proved costly as Spurs snatched the goal they needed with almost the last kick of the game.

Alli somehow threaded a pass through to Moura and he fired home his hat-trick goal to complete another remarkable European comeback.