By Kenneth Fox

Leinster will face three time European champions Saracens at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The quarter final showdown is a repeat of last year’s Champions Cup final which saw Saracens come out on top 20-10.

One of the biggest differences from last year’s final is the fact captain Owen Farrell will not be playing.

He was suspended for five games after making a dangerous tackle on Wasps’ Charlie Atkinson in a Premiership game.

For Leinster, Johnny Sexton returns to captain the side with Will Connors and Hugo Keenan set to make their European Rugby Champions Cup debuts.

Elsewhere, James Ryan and Devin Toner start in the back row while Jack Conan starts at 8.

On the bench Leinster can call on Josh Van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park if needed.

Meanwhile for Saracens, Alex Goode comes into the side as fly half to replace Owen Farrell, while both Mako and Billy Vunipola start in the pack for Saracens.

Richard Wigglesworth starts at scrum half for the English side, while Maro Itoje retains his familiar position as a lock.

The game kicks of at 3pm tomorrow and it will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 from 2:30pm.