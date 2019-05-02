Neil Lennon has confirmed that Celtic have triggered a 12-month option on Scott Sinclair’s contract.

The 30-year-old winger, who signed from Aston Villa in 2016, has scored 17 goals this season.

Interim boss Lennon said: “Yes, so Scott will be here for another year. He has been a good players since he walked in the door.

“He has made a big contribution in the goals column and that football intelligence and experience is always important to have around.”

Lennon also confirmed left-back Kieran Tierney is back in contention for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Aberdeen on Saturday but will need a double hernia operation at the end of the season.

PA