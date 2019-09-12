De La Salle Camogie Club, Co Waterford were crowned as winners of Liberty Insurance’s ‘Camogie Made Us’ competition, hosted at half-time of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final in Croke Park.

The Waterford City based Camogie club, led by coach Charlotte Brenner Snr, took home €7,000 in prize money.

Brenner Snr was selected as finalists from a total of 249 entries, and in front of a record crowd of 24,730, led De La Salle out onto the pitch at half-time of the Senior Camogie Championship Final to compete in a one-off skills challenge.

Both De La Salle and fellow finalists Bredagh GAC served up a nail-biting contest, the lead switching on a number of occasions, before a final surge at the finish, giving the Waterford team the victory, much to the delight of their travelling fans.

We spoke to Charlotte Brenner Sr before the event on SportsBeat Roundup, only a few days after finding out about her nomination.