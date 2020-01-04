Waterford camogie All-Star Beth Carton has described current coach Dan Shanahan as a ‘legend of the game’ Suirside.

“Dan The Man” won four Munster titles and three All-Star crowns himself in Déise colours, and was recently appointed Bainisteoir of the county’s senior camogie side, who have a number of All-Stars among their own ranks.

Two of their three, Carton and Niamh Rockett, dropped into the studio to chat to our reporter Sinéad Kehoe about their recent trip to New York with the All-Star side, the 20×20 campaign, and much more on this week’s Sportsbeat Roundup, including McGrath’s recent appointment.

“A lot of us grew up watching Dan, he’s an absolute legend of the game in Waterford” the De La Salle star said.

“(We’re) thrilled to have him in and he’s a serius man and a serious hurling man, so we’re really looking forward to working with him over the year and seeing how much he can bring us on.

“We’re certainly learning from the best.”

You can hear the show in full by clicking the link below.