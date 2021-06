By Cillian Doyle.

Carrick-on-Suir’s Sam Bennett won’t represent Ireland at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Green Jersey winner on last year’s Tour de France has a knee injury that prevented him from racing in this year’s Tour.

However – the Parcours for this Olympic Road Race were too hilly for Ireland’s sprint specialist.

Dan Martin, Nicolas Roche and Eddie Dunbar will compete in the Road Race, with Roche also competing in the Time Trial.