By Cillian Doyle.

Sam Bennett has pulled out of this year’s Tour De France.

The Carrick-on-Suir native has a knee injury and says he needs to rest in order to fully recover.

Bennett won the Green Jersey in last year’s race, winning two stages along the way.

The cyclist posted a statement on Twitter saying that “sometimes life throws you a curveball.”

Bennet added that although it was a minor injury, he just “simply couldn’t heal in time” for the race.