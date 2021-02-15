Two Carlow hurlers have been named in the GAA-GPA Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year announced today.

Goalkeeper Brian Tracey and forward Chris Nolan have been rewarded for their efforts last season.

Champions Antrim lead the way with seven players on the team, followed by Kerry with five, while Westmeath have one.

Antrim’s Conor McCann is the Joe McDonagh Cup Player of the Year, having scored 4-20 from play on the way to the title.

The selection process for the Team of the Year included player and coach feedback and was finalised by an independent committee comprised of journalists and referees.

Here is the 2020 Joe McDonagh Team of the Year! Comhghairdeas leat! 👏👏 #GAA @gaelicplayers pic.twitter.com/1VOzdy3q7A — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 15, 2021

The GAA/GPA 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year in full:

1: Brian Tracey (Carlow)

2: Tomás O’Connor (Kerry)

3: Matthew Donnelly (Antrim)

4: Stephen Rooney (Antrim)

5: Jason Diggins (Kerry)

6: Aonghus Clarke (Westmeath)

7: Ger Walsh (Antrim)

8: Shane Nolan (Kerry)

9: Keelan Molloy (Antrim)

10: Niall McKenna (Antrim)

11: Shane Conway (Kerry)

12: Daniel Collins (Kerry)

13: Chris Nolan (Carlow)

14: Conor McCann (Antrim)

15: Ciaran Clarke (Antrim)