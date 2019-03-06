There’s one enforced change to the Ireland U20 side as they bid to remain unbeaten in the Six Nations.

Ireland’s David Hawkshaw tackled by Andrej Marinello of Italy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli

Captain David Hawkshaw misses out on the game against France due to a knee injury and will be replaced by Sean French, of Munster and Cork Con.

UCD lock Charlie Ryan will take over the captaincy in his absence.

“It’s really unfortunate for David to miss out. He has been in great form on the pitch and has been a fantastic leader of the side over the course of the campaign and everyone wishes him well in his recovery,” said head coach Noel McNamara.

“Sean French comes into the side and he has done really well for his club in the All-Ireland League over the last few weeks, so we know he has the ability to perform in front of his home crowd in Cork.”

Ryan Baird could win his first Ireland U20 cap on Friday night, having been named among the replacements.

John McKee, Ryan Lomas, and David McCann also return to the bench after being omitted from the matchday-23 against Italy.

“We were pleased to come home from Italy with a bonus point win, but there are still elements that we feel can be improved on, so it’s about continuing to progress as we move through the tournament,” added McNamara.

“The French are still in the hunt for the title and they are a big side, so for us it’s about sticking to our game plan and looking to match their physicality.”

Over 5,500 tickets have been sold for the game at Musgrave Park, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Friday night.

Ireland U20 (v France U20):

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) Captain

5. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

6. Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

7. Scott Penny (UCD RFC/Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Callum Reid (Banbridge/Ulster)

18. Ryan Lomas (Galwegians/Connacht)

19. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) *

20. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

21. Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College / Leinster)

22. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

23. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

*Denotes uncapped at this level

