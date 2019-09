All-Ireland champions Galway have received 14 All-Star nominations, with 13 players shortlisted from beaten finalists Kilkenny.

Tipperary have nine players in contention with four each for Cork and Waterford while Limerick have one player on the shortlist.

The final team will be announced at the CityWest Hotel on Saturday October 19th and they’ll travel to New York in November for an exhibition game against the 2018 selection.

Galway’s Cathal Murray, Westmeath’s Johnny Grevuille and Kerry’s Ian Brick are all in the running to be named manager of the year.

The shortlist in full:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhe Bourke (Tipperary), Emma Kavanagh (Kilkenny), Sarah Healy (Galway)

Full-back line: Julianne Bourke (Tipperary), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Catherine Foley (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway), Edwina Keane (Kilkenny), Tara Kenny (Galway), Eimear Loughman (Tipperary), Pamela Mackey (Cork), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)

Half-back line: Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Heather Cooney (Galway), Kellyann Doyle (Kilkenny), Emma Helebert (Galway), Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Hannah Looney (Cork), Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Clodagh Quirke (Tipperary), Lorraine Ryan (Galway)

Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Áine Lyng (Waterford), Mary Ryan (Tipperary), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny)

Half-forward line: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Carrie Dolan (Galway), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Eibhlís McDonald (Tipperary), Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick), Amy O’Connor (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full-forward line: Beth Carton (Waterford), Noreen Coen (Galway), Linda Collins (Cork), Catriona Cormican (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Niamh Hanniffy (Galway), Ailish O’Reilly (Galway), Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Manager of the Year: Ian Brick (Kerry), Johnny Greville (Westmeath), Cathal Murray (Galway)