Liam Cahill says he holds an open mind as he takes over his new role as Waterford Senior Hurling manager.

The Ballingarry native was announced as Déise boss this week, having taken native Tipperary to All-Ireland U20 glory in 2019, after convincing victories over Wexford and Cork in the semi-final and final respectively.

“It’s about bringing new ideas, as they say, a new brush sweeps clean.

“Everybody should be of the opinion that if they are capable of playing for the Waterford senior hurling team, that they will get a chance to perform and try and make it into the team over the next couple of months.

“These Waterford players are absolutely gunning too be the best they can be, they’re just crying out to perform. They know that they’ve underachieved the last couple of seasons.”

Cahill was speaking on this week’s Sportsbeat Roundup, along with Waterford man Peter Moloney, who jumps for a final spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games this weekend at the FEI Nations Cup in Barcelona.

We catch up with Kilkenny’s Richie Ryan, who captured a record three-in-a-row of Masters Superbikes titles at Mondello Park.

And we head down to Dungarvan, to catch up with Gerry O’Mahony, organiser of the Celtic Box Cup.