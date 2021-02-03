Cabinteely have withdrawn their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport relating to the FAI and Wexford FC.

The Dublin club had taken issue with the eligibility of a Wexford player during four games of last season.

It was after Wexford registered a player, following consultation with the FAI, which the association later said was ineligable.

That meant a previous win for Brian O’Sullivan’s side over Cabinteely was reversed, and then changed back following Wexford’s upheld appeal.

Cabinteely have now dropped their case following constructive talks with FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.