By Cillian Doyle.

The British and Irish Lion’s tour of South Africa could be in jeopardy.

The Springboks have cancelled today’s training session in Johannesburg as a precautionary measure.

It’s after three South African players have tested positive for Covid 19.

https://twitter.com/Springboks/status/1409113185739751433?s=20

The entire squad has been put into isolation with an update on the team’s activities due later.

If the tour goes ahead, Ireland and Munster scrum-half Conor Murray will captain the British and Irish Lions on the tour of South Africa.

Alun Wyn Jones was ruled out after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the 28-10 win over Japan in a warm-up game at Murrayfield.

The squad is due to fly out to Johannesburg today.