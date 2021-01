Kilkenny manager Brian Cody will take charge of the county’s senior hurlers in the Championship for a 23rd year.

The 11-time All Ireland winner will be assisted by James McGarry and Martin Comerford, but DJ Carey has left the backroom team.

Kilkenny have not won the Liam McCarthy Cup since 2015.

Cody now matches Sean Boylan in terms of longevity – the Meathman led the Royal footballers between 1982 and 2005.