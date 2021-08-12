Kevin Galvin

Tipperary hurling legend Brendan Maher has – after 13 years and three All-Ireland’s – decided to hang up his boots at Intercounty level.

The Borris-Ileigh man was a quintessential part of the Premier’s last thee Liam McCarthy triumphs, in 2010, 2016 and 2019 – captaining the side in the 16 win, and was also named All-Star on three occasions (2010, 2014, 2019).

Maher says he has “no regrets” about his playing career, calling the opportunity to represent his county “a huge honour and privilege”.

In a statement published on the Tipperary GAA website, the 32-year-old said that “the inter-county game requires very significant commitment” and that “I am happy that I can look back on my career with no regrets having given everything that I could during my time with Tipperary.”

Among many, Maher thanked his fellow players with whom he has formed “lifelong friendships” as well as the Tipperary supporters “who I have always been so proud to represent.”

It adds to fears that the famous Liam Sheedy teams of 2010 and 2019 might be reaching the end of an era, along with their manager, after the Portroe man had a three-year contract term ended prematurely by Waterford in the quarter-finals of this year’s championship.

The man who the county board have hailed as a “hugely respected and admired” player “who stood tall when the pressure to perform was at its highest level” will now focus on the club game with Borris-Ileigh, who have marked themselves out as potential All-Ireland hurling winners over the past few years.

“I look forward to what the next few years will bring as we continue our journey” said Maher, whose legacy in the blue and gold will endure long after his retirement.