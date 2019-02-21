Breakdancing has been proposed for inclusion in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, organisers have announced.

It is one of four sports that will be proposed to the International Olympic Committee, along with surfing, climbing and skateboarding. The IOC will consider the proposal and must reach a decision by December 2020.

Surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding will make their Olympic debuts in Tokyo next year.

Breakdancing was included in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018.

Russia’s Sergei Chernyshev won the first breakdancing – known as ‘breaking’ – gold medal for boys, with Japan’s Ramu Kawai winning the girls’ title.

