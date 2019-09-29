The atmosphere in Japan for the Rugby World Cup has been lauded since the opening ceremony, but yesterday saw a ramping up of World Cup hysteria as Japan pulled off a shock victory over Ireland in Shizuoka.

While Irish fans left the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa dejected after defeat, both sets of fans have been applauded across social media for their bonhomie before, during, and after the game.

Lee McKenzie, a TV presenter who works with the BBC and Channel 4, commented during the game on the good-natured exchanges between both sets of fans.

Irish fans were quick to commend their hosts, with Japan rivalling Ireland in the hospitality stakes.

This video captures just how much rugby fever has hit the host nation, with joyous celebrations at the final whistle.

And here is the reaction at the Rugby World Cup fanzone in Tokyo.

The reaction was even more ecstatic inside the stadium.

Not surprisingly, the historic win for the Brave Blossoms made the front pages in Japan:

The Irish Rugby official Twitter account provided the first words of congratulations to Japan after the final whistle.

And was also quick to applaud the Ireland fans in Japan.

After the celebrations, some Japanese fans even stayed behind to help clean the stadium.

Overall, full credit must go to both sets of fans. For more reaction to yesterday’s game, watch The Daily Donal, with Donal Lenihan providing his analysis from Japan every day.

Fans in the Shizuoka Stadium. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan