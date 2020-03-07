Borris-Ileigh’s Brendan Maher and Corofin’s Ronan Steede and have been announced as the AIB GAA Club Players of the Year in hurling and football.

There was no fairytale finale for Maher but that still does not take from the phenomenal season enjoyed by the Borris-Ileigh man.

Right throughout their Munster and All-Ireland campaigns it was the timely and often eye-catching interventions of the versatile Maher that so often provided the inspiration that Borris-Ileigh needed.

The Tipperary star saw off stiff competition from champions Ballyhale Shamrocks duo TJ Reid and Evan Shefflin to claim the overall award on a superb season for South-East club hurling.

Steede saw off competition from clubmate and previous winner Liam Silke and Kilcoo’s Darryl Branagan to claim the overall football prize.

Having formed a formidable partnership with Daithí Burke, Steede was a thorn in the side of opposition teams right throughout their campaign, with his ability to storm forward from midfield and support the attack proving a real asset for the All-Ireland three in a row winning Galway side.

The awards were judged by a team of national GAA media.