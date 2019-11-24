Photo: @AIB_GAA

Munster Senior Club Hurling Final

Borris-Ileigh (Tipperary) 1-12

Ballygunner (Waterford) 1-11

Kevin Galvin

In their first final since 1986, Boris-Ileigh have been crowned Munster senior hurling champions for only the second time in their history, winning a pulsating decider by a single point, 1-12 to 1-11 at a rainsoaked Páirc Uí Rinn.

All the talk from thr Tipperary club ahead of the final was the bonus territory they found themselves in, but they displayed the grit of established champions in defeating reigning Munster title holders Ballygunner, with both sides swapping goals in a brilliant final quarter.

Despite the Gunners’ commitment to their short passing style, this Munster decider was never going to win awards for its beauty, in a game played in front of a multitude of open umbrellas, on a Leeside surface that badly cut up from the start.

What was surprising, however, was how inefficient the reigning Munster champions were in front of goal in the game’s opening quarter, spurning a number of good chances, including a couple from the set piece by a usually deadly accurate Pauric Mahony.

The Tipp title holders, playing in their first Munster decider since 1986, would have been pretty satisfied with their lot, having settled into the occasion early, and matching their favoured opponents score for score for the first 20 minutes.

However, this Ballygunner side haven’t made it to a record 11 Munster finals without having learned a thing or two about game management, and having shut down their Maroon-clad opponents in front of goal, tacked on a few extra points to hold a three point lead following an attritional first period.

Despite a quick pair of Brendan Maher wides to begin the the second period, Borris wouldn’t be downhearted, and after a fantastic surging Ray McCormack run, he picked out Kieran Maher with the handpass, who fumbled initially, but kept his composure to collect at the second attempt and smash past Stephen O’Keeffe from close range.

And when Brendan stole a breaking ball out of thin air and pointed, the momentum was clearly with the challengers – roared on by their support in the main stand.

Winning finals is as much a mental game as anything else- as the Gunners have learned over the years – so when Barry O’Sullivan drifted out to the right flank, the wing forward found himself left completely unmarked; all was needed was a quick raise of the camán for Hutchinson to play a switch pass, and O’Sullivan virtually walked the ball into the net, past a frightfully exposed James McCormack in the Borris goal.#

The Tipperary winners weren’t going to let their first shot at an O’Neill cup in 33 years go without a fight though, and Maher continued to slot the frees, bringing it to a level game with less than five minutes left in a game becoming increasingly frenetic as the rain continued to drive down on the banks of the Lee.

However Borris kept their cool, and most importantly kept the goal unscathed, as Maher slotted his fifth free, which ultimately proved to be the winner in this dirty, scrappy, enthralling Munster final.

Scorers for Borris-Ileigh: Brendan Maher 0-7 (0-5f, 0-1 65′), Kieran Maher 1-0, Jerry Kelly 0-3, Conor Kenny 0-1, Kevin Maher 0-1.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-5 (0-4f), Barry O’Sullivan 1-0, Dessie Hutchinson 0-3, Billy O’Keeffe 0-1, Paddy Leavy 0-1, Conor Sheahan 0-1,

Borris-Ileigh: J McCormack; S Burke, P Stapleton, L Ryan; S McCormack, B Maher, R McCormack; T Ryan (J Hogan 25’), D McCormack; C Kenny, J Kelly, J Devaney; Kevin Maher, Kieran Maher, N Kenny.

Ballygunner: S O’Keeffe; E Hayden, B Coughlan, I Kenny; P Mahony, B O’Keeffe, S O’Sullivan; C Sheahan, P Leavy; M Mahony, P Mahony, B O’Sullivan; P Hogan (C Power 43’), T O’Sullivan (JJ Hutchinson 55’), D Hutchinson.

Attendance: 2,663