By John Fallon

Galway hurling manager Shane O’Neill has received a boost with Joe Canning set to be available for next Sunday’s clash with Tipperary in Salthill.

It will be a first meeting between the counties since Canning landed a wonder point from the sideline to dethrone champions Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final in 2017.

That was Canning’s 11th point of the contest to seal a 0-22 to 1-18 win and they pushed on to defeat Waterford in the final to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 1988.

The counties, operating in different divisions in the league, have not met since with Tipperary failing to get out of Munster in 2018 while Galway didn’t qualify from Leinster last summer.

Canning, having scored seven points, went off injured in their 1-19 to 0-14 loss to league champions Limerick last week but O’Neill confirmed over the weekend that the Portumna man is back in training.

“Joe is fine, he’s back training. He just got a hurley in the elbow and his hand wasn’t working. It was just a nerve thing. No other injuries, touch wood. So far so good. Everything has been fairly okay in that regard and we are just preparing for Tipperary at this stage.”

O’Neill is also boosted by former captain David Burke set to return soon after a brief period travelling abroad.

And full-back Daithí Burke is also set to return after his exploits guiding Corofin to their third All-Ireland club football title in a row last month.

Galway won their opening league game against Westmeath before going down to Limerick last time out.